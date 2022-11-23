‘Bodies drop’ as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with Walmart since 2010. There was no clear motive for Tuesday night’s shooting. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.

By ALEX BRANDON and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

