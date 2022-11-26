Syrian Kurds say they have stopped operations against IS

BEIRUT (AP) — The commander of the main U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force in Syria says they have stopped their operations against the Islamic State group due to Turkish attacks on northern Syria over the past week. Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces told reporters Saturday that after nearly a week of Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria, Ankara is now preparing for a ground offensive. Abdi said Turkey is taking advantage of the deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on Kurdish groups. Kurdish organizations have denied any involvement. Over the past week, Turkey launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

