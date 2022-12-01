Security meeting overshadowed by Russia’s war, ban on Lavrov

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Europe’s largest security organization has opened a two-day meeting in Poland with strong denunciations of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was founded decades ago to maintain peace and stability on the continent. It has been a rare international forum where Russia and Western powers have been able meet to discuss security matters, and the meeting is its first high-level meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But since the war began, it has been another forum for the bitter clash to play out between Russia and the West. Overshadowing the two-day meeting was the absence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was banned by Poland from entering the country to attend.

