2 migrants found shot to death in car in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say two migrants have been found shot to death in a car in southern Mexico. Officials believe the intended victim was the migrant smuggler who was also riding in the car but escaped. A law enforcement official in the southern state of Chiapas say the two migrants were found dead Friday. Migrant traffickers in Mexico often have to pay protection money to drug cartels for smuggling people through their territory. There have also been attacks on smugglers by rogue police officers and rival smugglers.

