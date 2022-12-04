Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O’Connor on administrative leave Friday pending an investigation of the Nov. 12 traffic stop. The body camera video shows O’Connor identifying herself as the Tampa police chief and asking the Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy not to ticket her and her husband, who she says was driving the golf cart without a tag. O’Connor later released a statement saying the incident reflected “poor judgement.”

