Putin signs law expanding LGBT ‘propaganda’ restrictions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new law Putin signed Monday expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The new law outlaws advertising, media and online resources. books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda.” It also broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors and bans information considered to be propaganda promoting pedophilia.

