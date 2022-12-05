Turkey welcomes Sweden’s extradition of wanted convict

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted member of an outlawed militant group, calling it a “start” that shows Stockholm’s sincerity in assuaging Turkey’s security concerns. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, pressing for the two Nordic countries to crackdown on groups it considers to be terrorists organizations. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview with state-run TRT television on Monday that the Turkish government hopes that extraditions would “continue with the same sincerity.” On Saturday, Sweden deported a man who fled there after being convicted of membership in an armed group in 2015.

