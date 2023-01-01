Benedict leaves German homeland with complicated legacy

BERLIN (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI leaves his homeland with a complicated legacy: pride in a German pontiff but a church deeply divided over the need for reforms in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal in which his own actions of decades ago were faulted. Benedict has long drawn mixed reviews in Germany, a country where Christians are roughly evenly split between Catholics and Protestants and where many struggled with his conservative stance. Years after his resignation in 2013, deep divisions are apparent in the German church between relative liberals and traditionalists more in Benedict’s mold.

