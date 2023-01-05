Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.