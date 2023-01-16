Report: Indiana man arrested after young child seen with gun

Beech Grove, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man is facing criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding and pulling the trigger of a handgun outside their apartment. Fox 59, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said 45-year-old Shane Osborne of Beech Grove was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty. It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was captured on a security camera and seized by police in their investigation. The boy was unharmed.

