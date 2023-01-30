What winter? NYC goes without any measurable snowfall so far

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s winter, so where’s the white stuff? It’s not covering the ground in New York City. Since the start of winter in December, there hasn’t been any measurable snowfall in the city. According to the National Weather Service, that means at least one-tenth of an inch accumulating on the ground. Reaching Jan. 30 without seeing more than a trace of flakes has set a new record — the last time it took this long before snow lingered on the ground in the wintertime was 1973, when New Yorkers had to wait until Jan. 29.

