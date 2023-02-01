African state Chad to open embassy in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister’s office says Chad will open an embassy in Israel, four years after the countries restored diplomatic relations. Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday that the embassy would be inaugurated Thursday as part of Chadian President Mahamat Deby’s state visit to Israel. Netanyahu visited the African state in January 2019 as part of Israel’s push to establish diplomatic ties with Muslim states. Deby was declared head of state in 2021 after the military announced that his father had been killed by rebels after more than three decades in power.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.