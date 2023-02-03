Licenses suspended for 2 fired EMTs in Tyre Nichols death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee board has suspended the emergency medical technician licenses of two former Memphis Fire Department employees for failing to render critical care to slain Tyre Nichols who was beaten by police. The state’s Emergency Medical Services Board made the moves Friday against Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge during an emergency meeting. Five Black officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other charges in the Jan. 7 beating. Nichols died three days later. Two more officers have been suspended. The fire department says a third fired employee remained in the engine with the driver during the response to Nichols’ beating and her license remains intact.

