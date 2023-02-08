Zelenskyy flies West: If it’s Thursday, this must be Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — A whirlwind 36 hours are taking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Kyiv to London, on to Paris and probably to the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. The EU would thus finally get the global political man of the moment on its home turf. It has already committed billions in EU aid, nine packages of sanctions, military hardware and almost monthly visits to Kyiv. Ukraine is seeking to join the 27-nation bloc, in a process that would likely take many years.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.