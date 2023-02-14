Bus in northern South Africa crashes with van; 20 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A crash between a passenger bus and a van armored to carry cash in the northern province of Limpopo, South Africa has killed at least 20 people and injured 68, officials have reported. The two vehicles collided head-on along the N1 freeway in the Makhado area on Monday evening, according to paramedics who responded to the crash. The bus reportedly rolled down a slope to a river and some passengers were found trapped underneath. Three people by the highway were confirmed dead while 16 other bodies were found by the river where the bus had rolled, according to ER24 paramedics spokesman Ross Campbell.

