Sri Lankan police disperse protesters demanding election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police have fired tear gas and a water cannon at opposition supporters who marched in the capital demanding that the government hold next month’s local council elections as planned. Several thousand backers of the United Peoples’ Power party shouted anti-government slogans as they marched toward the center of Colombo, where the president’s office and residence are located. They were blocked by police, who fired tear gas and a water cannon to disperse them. The March 9 elections are widely seen as a test of the popularity of the governing coalition. Election officials reportedly say they have not received money to conduct the voting, and opposition lawmakers accuse the government of attempting to delay the balloting.

