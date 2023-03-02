India, China foreign ministers hold talks to mend ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China have met on the sidelines of a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations, signaling a thaw in their relationship, which has been tense since 2020. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says the talks with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, focused on addressing challenges to the countries’ relationship, especially peace and tranquility in border areas. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along their land border in the Ladakh region. The deadly skirmish turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel.

