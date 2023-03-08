Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrives at anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the anti-graft agency over alleged corruption awarding government projects under his rule. A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the agency building amid speculation that he might be arrested and charged for graft. In a statement hours earlier, Muhyiddin denied rumors that he was arrested Wednesday. Muhyiddin, who was premier from March 2020 until August 2021, was questioned by the anti-graft agency last month. Two senior leaders from his Bersatu party were recently charged with corruption and his party’s accounts have been frozen by the anti-graft agency. Muhyddin has denied any wrongdoing and accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of trying to maim the opposition ahead of state elections.

