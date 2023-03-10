GOP leader’s LGBTQ social media activity called hypocrisy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican lieutenant governor has apologized after revelations that he interacted on social media with nearly nude photos of a young gay model, as well as other posts by the man and other LGBTQ personalities. With Lt. Gov. Randy McNally as its speaker, the Senate has advanced and passed bans this year on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and restrictions on where certain drag shows can take place. He was not on hand for the gender-affirming care vote. The 79-year-old told WTVF-TV on Thursday that he’s “really, really sorry” if he’s embarrassed his friends, family or fellow lawmakers. The Tennessee Holler, a progressive website, first brought attention to the posts on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.