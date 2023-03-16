Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly Greek rail crash

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Clashes have broken out in Athens and a southern city during a general strike in Greece that drew large protests called in response to a rail disaster last month. The strike on Thursday grounded flights and extensively disrupted services and also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port and left public hospitals running with emergency staff. Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations who have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

