Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75

HOUSTON (AP) — Tejano musician Fito Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit “Juana La Cubana,” has died. He was 75. His wife, Griselda Olivares, says the noted saxophonist died Friday morning at home in Houston. She says he was diagnosed with cancer last year. Fito Olivares was born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on April 19, 1947. He started playing professionally in his teens. In 1980 he and his brothers formed Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura and moved to Houston. Other tunes he is known for include “Aguita de Melon,” “El Chicle” and “El Colesterol.”

