EU hosts fundraising meeting for Turkey, Syria after quake

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and its international partners are gathered in Brussels to raise money for Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated parts of both countries last month. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t travel to Brussels but will address the conference hosted by the European Commission and Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU. The one-day meeting will also be joined by NGOs, G-20 and U.N. members as well as international financial institutions.

