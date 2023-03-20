Federal judge blocks key parts of California handgun law

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has blocked key provisions of a California law that drastically restricts the sale of handguns, saying parts of the legislation violate the Second Amendment. A lawsuit challenging the law was filed last year shortly after a landmark 2022 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. That ruling set new standards for evaluating firearm restrictions. A U.S. district court judge wrote Monday that California’s requirements for new handguns are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The law requires new models of handguns that wished to be sold in the state to have certain features. The state has two weeks to appeal the decision before a preliminary injunction takes effect.

