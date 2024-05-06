New Idaho Falls water tower sees delays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - City leaders got an update on building a new water tower in Idaho Falls Monday, and we are learning what is causing delays.

The project to replace the historic water tower is still moving forward.

Although according managers at the public works department, there is almost no chance the construction will be finished when they expected it.

Construction on the new tower began last May, but the bedrock has caused issues at the site.

Under the current contract, construction was supposed to finish by the fall of this year.

Now they're expecting it to go into 2025.

"We did run into footing issues and rock. The water towers designed to be placed on bedrock that was found to be there. And then we found out it wasn't supposed to be so we had to come up with some change in our options, give us some geotech last year to address the issues, but that's, complicated to schedule a little bit, to push this into, 2025," department officials said during the meeting.

According to public works managers, the foundation was finished in January, and now they're working on a concrete pedestal for the tower.

Idaho Falls Public Works will be showing us a closer look at the new construction Thursday.