Gusty winds with scattered rain, snow and thunderstorms

An area of low pressure is with us through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for our local mountains and higher elevation communities.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Areas included: Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island Park. Including the cities of Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM TUESDAY: Temperatures 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. A few locations may see temperatures dip below freezing. A Hard Freeze below 28 degrees is not expected.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

For Tuesday, there is snow likely before 3pm, then rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

There is a chance of snow for Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy and a chance of showers for the afternoon. A high temperature in the lower 50’s in the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Nicer weather for Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60’s.