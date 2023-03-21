Skip to Content
Strong earthquake rattles Pakistan, residents flee homes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A strong earthquake rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region.

The quake was felt across Pakistan. The country’s meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

