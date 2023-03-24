5 killed in west Sudan tribal violence, rights group says

CAIRO (AP) — Tribal leaders in Sudan say two days of tribal violence in African country’s west have killed at least 5 people. They say the violence between African and Arab tribal groups erupted Thursday after two armed assailants shot a merchant to death. African tribesmen accused Arab militia of being behind the killing. The slaying sparked a series of targeted attacks that killed at least four more people. Sudan has been steeped in chaos after a military coup removed a Western-backed government in October 2021. Since the takeover, Sudan has also seen a spike in inter-tribal violence in the country’s west and south.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.