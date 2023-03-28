Suu Kyi’s party faces dissolution in military-ruled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The political party led by Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to face automatic dissolution by the military-appointed election commission because it declined to register for a planned general election it denounced as a sham. Critics say the polls will be neither free nor fair in a country ruled by the military that has shut free media and arrested most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy. Suu Kyi is serving prison sentences totaling 33 years after being convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions. Her supporters say the charges were contrived to keep her from actively taking part in politics. No date has been set for the new polls.

