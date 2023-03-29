Nashville looks to vigil for solace after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is awaiting a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three adults killed in a shooting at a Christian school. Mayor John Cooper says the vigil Wednesday evening will honor the lives of the victims and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School. The shooting has led to an outpouring of prayers and support. Pope Francis sent a telegram Wednesday to Nashville Catholic Bishop J. Mark Spalding in which he conveyed his condolences and decried the violence. Police have identified the shooter as a 28-year-old former student.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

