Some US states stock abortion medications after court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — A handful of states led by Democratic governors are stockpiling doses of drugs used in medication abortions amid fears that a court ruling could restrict access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. Massachusetts has purchased enough doses of the drug mifepristone to last for more than a year. California has secured an emergency stockpile of up to 2 million pills of another abortion medication, misoprostol. And in Washington state, officials have purchased 30,000 doses of the generic version of mifepristone — enough to last three years. The actions follow a court ruling that put on hold federal approval of mifepristone.

