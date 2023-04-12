Ukraine seeks medical, war recovery assistance from India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ukraine has asked India to supply medicines and medical equipment and help it rebuild war-damaged infrastructure. The request was conveyed by the deputy minister of foreign affairs and Ukraine’s most senior official to visit India since Russia’s invasion began a year ago. The official, Emine Dzhaparova, also handed a letter by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders have spoken over the phone in the past year, but India has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion and has abstained several times from voting on U.N. resolutions against Moscow. India has maintained high-level contacts with Russia and is one of Moscow’s key trade partners in the defense and oil industries. New Delhi has stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue.

