Judge to decide whether leak suspect should remain jailed

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Jack Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents at his Massachusetts home last week on charges, under the Espionage Act, of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. During his first court appearance in Boston’s federal court on Friday, a magistrate judge ordered him to remain in custody until Wednesday’s detention hearing. Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.