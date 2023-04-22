Serbian, Hungarian leaders attend military display in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The populist leaders of Serbia and Hungary are observing a Serbian military exercise. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Serbia on Saturday for a previously unannounced visit. He was greeted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said “Serbian-Hungarian relations are at the highest level in the history of our countries.” Both leaders have maintained political and economic ties with Russia despite its aggression in Ukraine. Saturday’s exercise at a military airport on the outskirts of Belgrade included low passes by Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets and Mil helicopters, as well as a display of a recently delivered Chinese anti-aircraft missile system and drones.

