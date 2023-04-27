Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden bid farewell Thursday to his late-night CBS talk show “The Late Late Show with James Corden” after eight seasons. Corden announced a year ago that season eight would be his last so he and his family could move back to their native UK. The night began with a primetime special featuring taped segments with Tom Cruise and Adele. Corden’s final guests were Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, a longtime friend of the program. Corden also addressed America in a goodbye speech, saying he’s watched it “change a lot” and “divisions grow.” He issued a reminder that those who disagree aren’t “bad or evil.”

