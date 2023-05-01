Mexico immigration agency head to stand trial in deadly fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge has ordered the head of Mexico’s immigration agency to stand trial on charges that he failed in his responsibility to protect those in his custody when 40 migrants died in a fire at a border detention center in March. Francisco Garduño will remain free during the proceedings and will continue in his job. His lawyer told The Associated Press on Sunday night that they will try to reach an agreement for reparations to the victims in order to avoid a trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.