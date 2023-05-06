Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. A local armed group says the pair were militants. Saturday’s deadly raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem was the latest in Israeli-Palestinian violence that has all but surged since last year. Palestinians said the two dead were 22 years old and are members of a local armed group. The Israeli military said they were suspected of carrying out a shooting attack at a nearby Israeli settlement earlier this week. The deaths raise to 104 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023.

