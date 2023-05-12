Kari Lake election challenge shouldn’t proceed, Arizona officials say

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials and the Democratic governor have urged a judge to throw out Republican Kari Lake’s last remaining election misconduct claim. Lake was the 2022 GOP candidate for Arizona governor. Most of the former TV anchor’s lawsuit has been dismissed by the courts. But the Arizona Supreme Court revived her challenge of the signature-verification procedures for early ballots in Maricopa County. On Friday, a judge heard arguments on whether or not Lake’s final claim should move ahead to a trial next week. Lake lost by more than 17,000 votes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.