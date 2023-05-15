Sudan’s military chief freezes bank accounts of rival paramilitary group amid truce attempts

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military chief says he is freezing all bank accounts of rival paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Force, or RSF. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said on Sunday that the decision will target the RSF’s official Sudanese bank accounts as well as the accounts of all companies belonging to the group. For over a month, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a power struggle that has forced thousands to flee to neighboring countries. Over the past decade, the RSF amassed great wealth through the gradual acquisition of Sudanese financial institutions and gold reserves. This comes amid attempted truce talks brokered by the United Sates and Saudi Arabia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.