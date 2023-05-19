Britain unveils $1.2B strategy to boost computer chip industry

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy. It’s catching up with similar efforts by Western allies seeking to reduce reliance on Asian production of the computer chips in everything from smartphones to washing machines. Under the U.K. plan revealed Friday, the country’s semiconductor industry will get up to $1.2 billion in government investment over the next decade. The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act and the European Union’s chip program, which are offering tens of billions. The strategy is aimed at boosting the domestic chip industry, as well as alleviating supply chain disruption and protecting Britain’s national security.

