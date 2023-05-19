Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year’s anti-government protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year’s anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups. The judiciary’s website, announced the executions of three men early on Friday. Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests. Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process. Iran has executed a total of seven people in connection with the protests. They erupted last September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

