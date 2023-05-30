Malaysia finds 100 artillery shells on Chinese barge, says it likely plundered WWII shipwrecks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s maritime agency says a detained Chinese barge likely plundered two World War II British shipwrecks in the South China Sea after discovering another 100 old artillery shells on it. Malaysian media reported that illegal salvage operators are believed to have targeted the HMS Repulse and HMS Prince of Wales, which were sunk in 1941 by Japanese torpedoes. Over 800 sailors perished, and the shipwrecks off central Pahang state are designated war graves. The agency detained the barge on Sunday for anchoring without a permit. It found piles of scrap metal and an artillery shell believed to be from World War II. The agency said a thorough search Tuesday found another 100 artillery shells on the vessel.

