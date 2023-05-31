Zimbabwe summons US deputy ambassador over ‘meddling’ election tweets
By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s foreign ministry has summoned the United States’ deputy ambassador over a series of tweets the embassy sent calling for a peaceful election in a country that has a history of violent and disputed votes. The ministry is accusing the embassy of “meddling” in internal affairs. The foreign ministry said it had a particular issue with a May 26 tweet that called for Zimbabaweans to “Register to vote and make sure your voice is heard.” The U.S. Embassy said it stood by its social media posts calling for a peaceful election. Zimbabwe has had a series of violent and disputed elections over the past 40 years.