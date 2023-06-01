US urges Sudanese rivals sides to return to cease-fire talks, abide by truce

CAIRO (AP) — The United States has urged Sudan’s warring sides to return to cease-fire talks and make a concerted effort to abide by a lasting truce. The appeal comes a day after Sudan’s military suspended its participation in the talks, hosted in Saudi Arabia, with a rival paramilitary force. The fighting between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April and has killed at least 866 civilians. That is according to a Sudanese doctors group. The group has said the toll could be much higher. The Sudanese military’s withdrawal from the talks is a setback for Washington and Riyadh, which have been mediating between the two sides.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.