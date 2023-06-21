Tel Aviv University removes Sackler family, makers of OxyContin, from medical school’s full name

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tel Aviv University says it has removed the Sackler family — known as the makers of OxyContin — from the full name of its medical school after decades of donations. Wednesday’s development came after years of petitions to pull the longtime donors’ name from the campus while the Sacklers faced extensive lawsuits for their role in the opioid epidemic. The university said that “the Sackler family has kindly agreed to remove their name from the Faculty of Medicine” in order to allow new donors a chance to put their name on it, while it “gratefully acknowledges the multi-decade contributions of the Sackler family.”

