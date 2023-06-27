Sudan violence likely to push over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says the surging violence in Sudan is likely to drive over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October. The U.N.’s refugee agency said Tuesday that more Sudanese refugees are arriving in Chad than previously expected and that the conflict will likely see even more flee to neighboring countries. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The violence has been most acute in the capital but also in the western Darfur region. Both sides have been accused of numerous violations against citizens.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.