Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the State Department produce more information about the suspension of the U.S. special envoy for Iran’s security clearance. Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said Friday the Biden administration owed Congress a full explanation for the suspension of envoy Rob Malley’s clearance and his being placed on unpaid leave. Malley had led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal. But he has not been active in his main job for weeks and until Thursday the State Department had said he was on extended personal leave for unspecified family reasons. On Thursday, department officials said Malley was the subject of an investigation into the mishandling of classified information.

