Prison nurse sentenced to 6 years for smuggling drugs into Miami federal detention center

MIAMI (AP) — A former prison nurse has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for smuggling drugs and other contraband into a federal detention center in Miami. Court records show that 33-year-old Ruben Montanez-Mirabal was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in March to bribery and smuggling charges. According to a criminal complaint, Montanez-Mirabal took illegal payments from FDC Miami inmates in exchange for sheets of paper soaked with synthetic cannabinoids. Prosecutors say Montanez-Mirabal accepted thousands of dollars in bribes, as well as other items of value, including the free use of a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.