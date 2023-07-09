Gunmen have killed 24 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say gunmen opened fire on a remote village in the country’s northcentral region, killing at least 24 villagers. No arrests have been made in the attack in Benue state’s Akpuuna village which the police say was carried out by a militia gang. In a statement issued Sunday by his spokesman, Benue Gov. Hyacinth Iormem Alia said the attack was unprovoked and directed security agents to hunt for the suspects. The gunmen in the latest incident “operated for more than two hours,” according to a senator from the area.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.