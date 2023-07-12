House fire kills 4 adults and 6 children in Pakistan, rescuers and police say

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police and rescue officials say a fire swept through a house in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing six children and four adults mostly of the same family. Two women, two men and six children between 6 and 16 years old lost their lives, a deputy inspector-general of police in Lahore said. The cause was not immediately clear, but police suspect an electrical short-circuit started the fire in the crowded Bhati Gate residential area. Smoke detectors and other technology that can improve fire safety in residential buildings are not often used in Pakistan, and fires at homes and other public spaces like shopping malls are common.

