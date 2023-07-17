The bridge that links Russia to Crimea is key to supplying the Ukraine war and for asserting control

The bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea to Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for Russian military and civilian supplies bound for Crimea and as an assertion of Russia’s control of the peninsula. It was built despite strong objections from Ukraine and is the most visible and constant reminder of Russia’s claim that Crimea is legitimately Russian. The explosion that damaged it on Monday has left tourists trying to return to Russia by car facing a long and potentially dangerous diversion. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the blast, the second time the bridge has been damaged.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.